Check out this festive winter wonderland in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are about family, friends and making magical memories that last, and one destination in the D offers all that.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion has transformed into a festive wonderland.

Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village, and a very special guest, Santa Claus, joined co-host Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to discuss what to anticipate.

The holiday transformation at Canterbury, according to Aldridge, is one of the most unique strolls in Metro Detroit. He says there will be a light show with 50 actors for the kids to enjoy, and the parents can watch Santa, the elves and other characters interact with the kids. He also said that they have great shops full of Christmas gifts, the Yates Cider Mill with hot cider, hot chocolate, hot donuts and a flower shop where they make their own candy.

Aldrige also says that there will be several special events at Canterbury every weekend, with a different theme for shopping every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the month. He says that this weekend’s cookie crawl will take place during the day, so when people go shopping, each store will be giving out samples of cookies. Elf weekend is coming up next weekend, followed by Frosty and Grinch weekends. When the sun goes down in the evening, the lights turn on and the holiday stroll begins.

According to the owner, this year will be extra special because Canterbury is collaborating with Bottomless Toy Chest. He says the last two years have been amazing, and this year he’s asking everyone to come out and help fill a van with toys, which will be delivered to the Bottomless Toy Chest at the end of the holiday season.

To learn more about the holiday fun at available at Canterbury Village, click here.