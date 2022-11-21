See a dazzling display of trees for a great cause

Festival of Trees on Live in the D

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than gaze at beautiful Christmas Trees?

You can immerse yourself in the holiday magic by visiting the Festival of Trees. The 38th annual event will feature dazzling trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, toy trains and holiday gifts for purchase.

Proceeds from the items purchased will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, pediatric research. Festival of Trees Executive Director Theresa Diefenbach, and the event’s President Scott Killingbeck spoke with “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare.

Diefenbach said the event can be enjoyed by all ages, and in addition to all the festive lights, Santa will be present everyday. She also spoke to Tati about her table tree purchase over the weekend.

The Festival of Trees runs through November 27th at The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center 15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126. For more information, click here

To see full interview, and view Tati’s tree, click the video link above.