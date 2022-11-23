Art, Christmas, & unique shopping events

The Holiday season is upon us, and there are more festive events happening this weekend. It’s also a big shopping weekend, but there’s an event happening that may help you save money. It’s the “Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp.” Parents of high school students will learn how to take the debt out of college at this free annual event. Workshops are for parents and students, and will include paying for college with scholarships, tips on raising ACT/SAT scores, and more. The Bootcamp happens on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marygrove Conservancy located at, 8425 W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221.

If you’re looking for a gift for the art lover in your life, check out the “Gift of Art,” Holiday Exhibition at the Irwin House Gallery. The 3rd annual event will feature an all-day open house reception with more than 120 works of art by 60+ artists. The event kicks-off Friday 12 p.m. to 7 a.m. and runs through December 23rd. Irwin House Gallery is located at 2351 W Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48208.

Now for some festive events. First up, in Taylor it is the opening of Santa’s Magic Forest. After being closed for 2 years due to the pandemic, visitors can once again enjoy this Downriver holiday event. Guests will have the chance to view huge, festive displays, take photos with Santa, and more. Proceeds support Fish and Loaves food pantry. The event opens Saturday and runs select days through December 18th, at the Heritage Park Activity Building, 12111 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo continues this weekend. For the 10th year the night sky at the Detroit Zoo will light up for the holidays. The event features millions of dazzling lights across dozens of displays throughout the zoo. Guests will experience the “Enchanted Trail,” a walk through forest of lights, and sounds of the season. There’s also “Toyland” with larger-than life installations. Then warm up with S’mores and other goodies at the outdoor Wild Lights Lodge. Wild Lights runs select nights through January 8.

Lastly, to a cool, unique event. “The Very Electric Christmas,” brings larger-than life characters decked out in bright neon costumes to life. The innovative theatrical experience will have a unique Christmas theme. The show takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Detroit’s Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.