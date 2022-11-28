Get into the holiday spirit in Midtown

Music Monday: Noel Night on Live in the D

Head to Midtown this Saturday to check out holiday shopping, family activities, music performances, and more. Noel Night returns for its 48th annual celebration on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Annmarie Borucki, Director of Arts & Culture at Midtown Detroit Inc. joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the upcoming event.

According to Borucki, they are excited to have the event return following Covid.

“Everyone is excited to have Noel Night back. Our museums are ready and open, our shops are ready to go. I mean, we’ve created so many unique experiences for people to come out and experience for free in Midtown,” she said.

The event will have nearly 100 participating venues including many small businesses to shop at including Shinola, Third Man Records, and more.

According to Borucki, there are numerous music options featured at Noel Night.

“There is music for everyone,” she said.

From Blues to Americana to Jazz, Noel Night has it all.

For Music Monday, Olivia Dear, who is performing at Noel Night, shared a Christmas song with the audience.

To learn more, and to see Dear perform, watch the video above.