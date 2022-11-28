Try something different for Santa’s cookie plate

Cookies are a special part of the holiday season, but gingerbread and sugar aren’t the only varieties that you can put on Santa’s plate. Instead, how about macarons? A Macomb County woman is decorating the delicate confections that could make a special addition to your holidays.

Natalia Matlob is the owner of Macs With Love, which offers a variety of flavors and designs of the cookies that are made with almond flour, sugar and egg whites. Matlob said she emphasizes on the creative design of her macarons. The colorful designs also incorporate icing and sprinkles.

Matlob’s journey to creating Macs With Love began because of the love she and her mother shared for baking in the kitchen. They decided to try to perfect making macarons. After trial and error, Matlob said she fell in love with the process and all that goes into the details of making macarons. It was the beginning of Macs With Love, which now offers everything from orders of a dozen macarons up to 700 macarons.

You can place an order by following Macs With Love on Instagram. Watch the video above to see some of the designs by Macs With Love and to watch Matlob and “Live In The D” host Jason Carr decorate macarons.