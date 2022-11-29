How you can help homeless pets in need on this Giving Tuesday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Giving Tuesday is here, and it’s a fantastic time to help the homeless pets in our community who are longing for a loving home.

Devan Bianco of Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D” from their Detroit shelter to discuss the special program and show off a cute pet in need of a home.

Bianco said that people can help Michigan Humane on Giving Tuesday by making a donation on their website. Donations will be matched up to $20,000, and people can also buy items from their Amazon and Chewy wish lists to help the animals in their care stay healthy and happy. Today, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Michigan Humane will be at Campus Martius in downtown Detroit for pet holiday photos.

According to Bianco, this benefits pets in need by providing them with care. This year’s event theme is “Give the Gift of Home,” whether it’s in the shelter or for medical needs, food, or anything else that will help them find a special home.

Panda, a year-old guinea pig, and her best friend Ginger are this week’s featured pets. They are sweet but shy at times, and both are looking for a home that will allow them to adjust and fulfill a bond.

For whoever adopts today’s pet of the week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees.