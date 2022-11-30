Improve your health with Wellcare

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Living a healthy life has its benefits, and Wellcare offers Medicare plans beyond the basics.

Lee Genco of Wellcare spoke with “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare. He says now is the time to take inventory to see what your health care needs are during this Medicare open enrollment and what your plans are for 2023.

Wellcare offers Medicare advantage plans which covers Medicare part A and B, which covers hospital and doctor services, as well offers prescription benefits. Dental, vision and hearing is also included, Genco said.

Open enrollment for Medicare runs now through Dec. 7. For more information click here.

Genco gives tips on how to properly choose the plan that works best for you and your family, as well as tips on healthy living.

To see full interview, click the video above.