Shop local and celebrate all things Michigan this holiday season

From Detroit to the Great Lakes, there’s so much to celebrate in the Mitten State. So why not show off your Michigan pride this holiday season?

Rebecca’s Michigan Store is a small shop in Northville that spends the entire year highlighting Michigan goods. The gift shop has been around for decades, and it’s always had Michigan products to help celebrate memories of Michigan.

The shop offers a variety of Michigan-made items, including syrups from Paw Paw, jams by Wee Bee Jammin’ from Bear Lake and soy candles by Green Daffodil in Ferndale. The gift shop also sells books written by Michigan authors.

If you’re having a hard time selecting a gift, shop salesperson Dee DeGrande suggests giving gifts like candies, syrup, or a Michigan-themed cutting board or tea towel. Customers can also purchase a premade gift basket or box, or you can build your own at the shop.

Rebecca’s Michigan Store is located at 136 N. Center Street in historic downtown Northville. Watch the video above to see some of the items sold at the gift shop.