This corner of Midtown Detroit is going all out for holiday shoppers

Shopping locally for the holiday season is a great way to support local businesses and the community, and there’s a new way to enjoy shopping at some popular stores in Detroit that are all within walking distance of each other.

It’s called the West Canfield Midtown Maker’s Market, and Alessandra Rodriguez from the artisan chocolate shop Bon Bon Bon stopped by the studio to tell us more about it.

The idea is to make the block of shops on West Canfield a shopping destination this holiday season. According to Rodriguez, the people at Shinola came up with the idea and got all the other local businesses in on it.

On Saturdays, from now until Christmas, the neighborhood will have a variety of pop-up stalls, food trucks, complimentary hot cocoa, gift wrapping, and even free valet service.

Shinola is also playing host to several small pop-ups inside their store, so you can shop local artisan wares. Other participating businesses include the chocolatier Bon Bon Bon, record shop Third Man Records, home goods store City Bird, and more.

“By shopping locally, you are really able to support your community,” says Rodriguez.

For more information, watch the full interview above.