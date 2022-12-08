This giving season takes on a deeper meaning

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holiday season is all about giving. It’s about giving gifts to friends and family, but also giving back to the community.

Angela Halverson, Director of Donor Engagement at Gleaners Community Food Bank, and Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager at Kroger Co., joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share how you can give back.

According to Halverson, Gleaners is dedicated to helping local communities fight food shortages.

“Our mission is to eliminate food insecurity in Southeastern Michigan and we do that by getting food out to the community,” she said. “We have a 600-plus network of partner agencies. We work with pantries, soup kitchens, churches, community centers, schools.”

Halverson said the people of Metro Detroit are especially in need, costs of living with increasing.

“We’re absolutely seeing ever increasing need in the community,” Halverson said. “For families that were already struggling to make ends meet, that situation is being compounded by the rising cost of food, of fuel, of housing.”

According to Barrett, Kroger and Gleaners are long-standing partners with a shared vision to serve others.

“We’ve been partnering with Gleaners since 1980, fighting hunger here in Southeast Michigan and when you think about the fight against hunger, it takes people coming together, communities coming together, organizations coming together, and that’s why we’re so happy to partner with somebody like Gleaners where again, we can help make that impact together,” Barrett said.

For every dollar donated to Gleaners through Dec. 13, Kroger will match it and double the impact.

To learn more, watch the video above.