You could find gifts to treasure at this surprising spot

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This holiday season you can expect a lot of people will be shopping on a budget, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still buy some great gifts. Have you ever thought about checking out a pawn shop?

Pawn shops sell hard-to-find gifts that can become more valuable over time. A recent survey by OfferUp shows that 78 percent of Americans will be buying used items for holiday gifts.

When you walk into a pawn shop, you can find an assortment of gifts ranging from Cabbage Patch Kids dolls to new or old video game consoles and even designer hand bags. So how do you know you’re finding a true gem? Demiris Brown, the general manager of Motor City Pawn Brokers’ Roseville location, said their business goes through a third-party to make sure the hands bags they sell are authentic.

Something else to keep in mind is that gift recipients might not even realize their gift is from a pawn shop because many of the items are still in their original boxes. Watch the video above to find out more about holiday shopping at pawn shops.