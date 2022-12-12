Local music featured in Christmas movie

Friend of the “Live in the D” and local artist Lilly Macphee came by for a visit and musical performance. MacPhee, who describes her style to host Tati Amare as “singer/songwriter mixed with an alternative sound,” says her music is influenced by “The Cranberries.”

MacPhee spoke about her latest accomplish of having one of her original Christmas songs being featured in the movie “Cupid’s Christmas,” which was filmed in Holly, Michigan. She also said she’s working on new music, and fans should expect the release of that music in Spring 2023.

MacPhee performed her latest holiday song “Empty Seat” live on the show. Click video above to see the performance and full interview.