Wrap up in warmth and style

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are about showing people how special they are, and for our “Live in the D” “Days of Giving,” we have a lineup of special gifts that will wrap them up in warmth and style.

Dittrich Furs has been serving Detroit since 1893 and is Detroit’s oldest family-owned business.

Clarence Albert, a sales professional at their Detroit store, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to share more about Dittrich Furs and its legacy in Detroit.

Albert said that the business has a fifth generation still working the business, and this year the company has colors, fashion, style, and warmth.

“This year we went with colors to brighten things up because the last couple of years we have been in a down cycle,” Albert said.

Two models showed off the latest fashions, wearing a dyed blue fox sleeve paired with a blue fox headband, black fox sleeves with Asiatic racoon inserts, blue sheer hooded minks with silver fox borders on the cuffs and hemline with a hood, and more.

Albert said the company has a December special with 30% to 60% off sales going on right now.

Dittrich Furs has two locations: the original in Detroit and the store in Bloomfield Hills.

To learn more about all they offer and make your shopping plans, click or tap here.

