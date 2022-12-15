Straight No Chaser returns to Detroit

Straight No Chaser is known worldwide for their a cappella sound, and the group is bringing their music to Detroit this holiday season.

Straight No Chaser started singing on campus at Indiana University, and this year, the group is celebrating their twenty-fifth anniversary. Straight No Chaser has a number of satirical songs, including parodies poking fun at Broadway shows and Disney movies. They also have a holiday satirical cover of the hit song “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes. Straight No Chaser created their own version called “Christmas Like”. Group member Seggie Isho, who grew up in Metro Detroit, said the group likes to have a “silly goose time.” He said they take their music very seriously, but they don’t take themselves seriously.

Straight No Chaser is bringing their tour to Detroit this weekend. The group will perform at Masonic Temple on Saturday, December 17th at 7 p.m. According to Isho, the crowds on their latest tour have been “unreal.” The energy is pouring out of everyone, he added.

Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare’s interview with Isho.