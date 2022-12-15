This popular franchise returns to the big screen

This film takes viewers back to Pandora, and reintroduces some familiar faces, as well as some new ones. Cast members Jack Champion, Bailey Bliss, Trinity jo-Li Bliss, and Jamie Flatters from “Avatar: The Way of Water” joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to discuss the new film.

According to Bliss, it was a unique experience to film scenes under water.

“It was kind of awesome and I would love the chance to get to do it again because I don’t think I realized what was really going on because we were all so young…” she said. “I don’t think we realized at the time that we were part of something revolutionary and that’s performance capture under water.”

Bliss said she is grateful to be apart of such an amazing team, and everyone worked hard to put the film together.

“It was really mind blowing to be on set with these legends and masters of the craft and I just feel so honored to be part of this Avatar family and to be working on set with so many amazing people,” she said. “Behind the camera and in front of the camera, so many people put their everything into this and to see all of their hard work come together is really exciting, and you’re all going to see it soon.”

According to Champion, it was a surreal experience to watch the film all the way through.

“We worked on this for like four years and to see it all come together it just really felt special, magical,” he said.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” can be seen in theatres on Dec. 16.

To learn more, watch the video above.