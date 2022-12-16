Take the stress out of packing luggage

The holidays are the busiest time for travel, and luggage size is usually a concern, but one man’s invention is helping travelers save costs. “I really, really, really dislike luggage fees,” Stephen Davis, founder of “Take Off Luggage,” told “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare.

While traveling, Davis thought if the wheels on his luggage were able to be removed, he could avoid checking his bag and paying fees. His experience led to the invention of his business “Take Off Luggage,” where the wheels on the compact suitcases can easily snap on and off. Davis said the luggage is a big hit and selling like hotcakes!

To see the full interview, advice on packing, and more about “Take off Luggage,” click video above.