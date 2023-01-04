A visionary way to take your goals to the next level

We have all heard the phrase “new year, new me,” but how many of us truly follow through on our resolutions? If you’re looking to make the most of the new year, consider creating a vision board to help you stay on track and achieve your goals.

Cindy Levine, organizer of Create Your Life: Vision Board and Yoga Workshop joined “Live in the D” with host Tati Amare to talk more about the benefits of vision boards.

Levine said that a vision board is a collage of pictures, words, and phrases that show your goals and dreams for the year.

“Creating a vision board helps you get really clear about what you want to create without letting that snarky inner critic in,” Levine said.

She also mentioned that vision boards use the law of attraction, which means that people can manifest what they focus on.

Levine recommends hanging vision boards in places you visit often, like your house, office, bedroom, or even your bedroom, so that you are constantly looking at them and reminded of all your goals.

“Life will match your dreams,” Levine said.

Levine is hosting a workshop on vision boards that has a unique way of getting people ready for the process. She said that the workshop begins with a gentle yoga session for all levels to get people relaxed and grounded. Next, the class will follow up with a 10-minute meditation to get people clear and rooted.

Once you have a clear mind, Levine said, the vision board process begins. She also noted that everyone creates vision boards differently, with categories like travel, romance, and careers.

The creator of the workshop says to take magazines and flip through them, cutting out whatever catches your eye. Next, go through your pile and sort out which ones resonate with you and which ones do not.

The Create Your Life: Vision Board and Yoga Workshop is taking place Saturday, January 21st at Karen Faith LLC, 7399 Middlebelt Road, Suite 4, in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Watch the video above for the complete interview.