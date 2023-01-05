Here’s how to burn more fat by building muscle

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Vowing to get into better shape is a popular New Year’s resolution, and a key factor in obtaining optimal health is strength training and building muscle. The more muscle you build, the more fat you burn. So we spoke to Rebecca Baizas, Peter Cherry and Beck Orow with the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit to learn more.

There are many benefits to strength training, says Baizas. One of which is that when you build lean muscle mass, you also help improve your joints. Building muscle helps with flexibility, mobility, and stability of the joint so you can move better. Weightlifting can also help prevent bone loss, and improve weight loss because not only does the exercise burn calories, but it also increases your metabolic rate.

According to Cherry, the best way to build muscle is by doing compound movements. Watch the video above to learn the correct form for five of the main exercises to get you started. In the video, he moves from a deadlift to an upright row, to a dead row, to a squat, and finishes the combination with a bicep curl. They use this series as a warm-up in their Body Pump class.

Body Pump is one of many classes they offer at the YMCA. You can also sign up fro individualized training, and small group training. If you want to try things out on your own, the YMCA has lots of weight-lifting equipment as well as child-watching services.

For more information on all the YMCA has to offer, click or tap here.