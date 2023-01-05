Should these style trends be “inspired” or “retired?”

It is 2023, and a question that is always on people’s minds is what is in and what is out when it comes to style.

Tati Amare, the host of “Live in the D,” and April Morton, a reporter for “Live in the D,” joined Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan to discuss what is still “inspired” style and what should be “retired.”

Jon said we all know that trends can change, so he asked Amare and Morton to each give their thoughts on what they think of the following styles with paddles:

Slime green . Greens that are fluorescent and mossy

Grey on grey. The style is about mixing shades this year.

Barbie core . Hot pink plastic vibes.

Cowboy boots.

Lug soles . Heavy duty boots.

Cargo pants.

Double belts. Two related belts that can be integrated randomly.

Daytime sequins. For men and women.

The style editor said some of these styles should be retired but could also be inspired.

Watch the video above to discover if Amare and Morton are feeling inspired or retired about the trends, as well as the complete interview.