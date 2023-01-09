Build your own bouquet at this Trenton flower shop

Flowers are always a thoughtful gift, or a great pick me up, but at this new flower shop, they are making picking out a bouquet a fun, interactive experience. It’s called Love you Bunches and Bunches and is located in the heart of downtown Trenton.

From beautiful blooms to spikey succulents it has everything you would expect to find at a flower shop. When you first walk in you are greeted by their seasonal decor, and a plethora of house plants, but when you walk a bit further in, you’ll see some sections that aren’t very typical.

For one they have a succulent bar. Here you can pick out your pot, which ranges from cute animal-shaped designs to a classic mason-jar style. Then you pick out your favorite succulent, real or fake, and fill your pot with your choice of stones, dirt, and moss, and finish it with a sign. It’s a great activity for the kids to do while the parents are shopping around.

In the back, they have a Build Your Own Bouquet Wall. The wall is lined with buckets full of fresh stems. You can pick 6 stems, one filler, and one sprig of greenery to make your bouquet.

If artificial flowers are more your thing, they also have a wall dedicated to that.

Ashley Young and Kristy Thomas are the creators of this unique flower shop. They met working at Young’s other shop, All About Grace, which is located just across the street.

You may remember when we did a story on the nearby maker’s market, which she named in honor of her daughter Grace who passed away due to a rare form of cancer.

The meaning behind the name of this store is just as special.

“I lost my mom,” explains Young. “and my mom would always say to my family and my kids, ‘love you bunches and bunches.’ It was just the perfect name for the store.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Love You Bunches and Bunches is located at 2671 W Jefferson in Trenton.