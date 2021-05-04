Mom opens artisan shop Downriver for a very touching reason

Trenton – When you first walk in All About Grace, located on the main drag in downtown Trenton, you will be floored by just how many items they really have. The handmade boutique hosts 97 different artists’ work and it covers everything from beautiful clay jewelry, to industrial-looking lights.

“Everything that they put into it is 100%,” explains Ashley Young, the owner. “I feel like when I buy someone a gift, and I can say it’s from this store, I know that everything was put into that gift.”

However, owning a store full of cool artisan pieces isn’t exactly what Young pictured for herself a few years ago. For that part of the story, we need to turn to the little girl whose picture is front and center on the check-out counter, Grace.

“Grace is my daughter. She was 2 when she passed away,” Young said, somberly. “The rare leukemia she did have, they only last for like two weeks. For me, losing a child tragically is something I never thought I’d have to deal with.”

To help with her grief, she turned to crafting, starting Grace’s Wood Co. She made everything from furniture pieces out of wood to smaller signs and home décor, selling them at fairs, craft shows, and even a local shop. It wasn’t long before things really took off and she was looking for a place of her own.

While out, she noticed a small 450 square foot store that was available. She decided to take a risk, and went for it, calling the store All About Grace. Not only did she sell her own work, but she sold others as well, giving many small businesses their first chance to sell their goods at a brick-and-mortar store.

It did so well, that a little less than a year later, they moved into the much larger store they are in today. It is nicely organized into sections based on what you are looking for. They have a Man’s Cave, a She Shed, stuff for your littles, kitchen, bath, outdoors, and so much more. They even offer classes and workshops where you can learn how to make some of the cool stuff they have, from the artisan who makes them.

All About Grace is so much more than just a business, it’s a community.