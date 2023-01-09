Live In The D gets jazzy for Music Monday

We first introduced Detroit jazz artist Daryl Beebe via zoom in 2020, now the musician paid a visit to the “Live in the D” studio for Music Monday. Beebe spoke with host Tati Amare about his new album “Better Together.”

He said the inspiration behind the album came to him while seeing so much conflict and political unrest in the country, “It came to me in my spirit, that we’re better together,” Beebe said. He also spoke about how great it was to hear his music on national radio. His single “Breathe” made the Billboard jazz charts, and broke in to the top 10.

To see the full interview, and Beebe perform his new single “New Day,” click video above.