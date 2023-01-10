4 Tips on how to train your pet

Bringing a new pet into your home can involve some adjustments, not only for you but also for your new furry friend. Luckily, you can teach them the new house rules with some simple training.

We spoke with Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane to get her advice on how to train your new pet, like the playful 2-month-old pitbull mix she brought on the show, Peanut. Here’s what she had to say.

1) Set realistic expectations - If this is your first pet, don’t expect to be Caesar the Dog Whisperer. Start with the basics and work your way up.

2) Start small and reward big - Starting small works well for the dog, as well as a beginner trainer. Find out what treat your pup likes most, and use that for training so they are extra motivated.

3) Be consistent - All your hard work can go down the drain if everyone in the home isn’t maintaining the training. You want to be consistent with your words, phrases and hand gestures So they know exactly what you want them to do.

4) Seek out basic training courses - If you feel like you want help or don’t know where to begin, there are a lot of professional trainers that can get you on the right track.

Watch the video above to meet the very cute Peanut, and keep in mind, whoever adopts Live in the D’s Pet of the Week will have their standard adoption fees paid for by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

