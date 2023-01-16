Listen to the sounds of a Detroit rock band

Get the good vibes flowing with the sounds of a Metro Detroit rock band that has a new album out.

The title of the album is “Something Good,” and the name of the group is Slowfoot.

Frank Grimaldi and the band joined Tati Amare for a rocking good time.

Grimaldi said the band is all about having fun, having a good time, and having good vibes. They also write music together and try to express themselves through their wonderful craft of music.

According to Grimaldi, the name of the album, “Something Good,” is dedicated to their dearly departed friend Mark, who passed away in June of 2020. Grimaldi says Mark would always say, “Play something good” at their shows. So, that’s the special meaning behind the album name.

Grimaldi said that their vibe is laid-back rock grooves with some jam-band elements and some jazz, blues, funk, soul, and more. He called it “real Motor City rock and roll.”

Slowfoot will be performing at Billy’s Tip ‘n Inn in White Lake on Friday, January 20th at 9 p.m.

Watch the video above to see the band perform the song “Taken Its Toll” as well as the full interview.