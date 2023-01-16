The Henry Ford Museum honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. made an impact on the Civil Rights Movement and the influences of his impact are still present today.

To honor the legacy of Dr. King, The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation located in Dearborn will host events and exhibits that will commemorate his work and life.

One exhibit that will be featured is a pop-up exhibit titled “How Long?: Revisiting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and His Legacy” which will run from now until August 31.

The Historical Vehicle exhibit will feature a historic 1966 Volkswagen transporter van which was once owned by married couple Esau and Janie Jenkins who used the van to help Black families in their South Carolina community during the era of segregation.

Event parking and admission to the Henry Ford Museum are free during MLK Day.

