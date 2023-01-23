Detroit artist taking the music scene by storm

Detroit artist Bobbi Storm credits her Motown roots for her soulful sound.

Storm stopped by “Live In The D” for a chat with host Tati Amare for Music Monday. “I love singing Soul, R & B, music that just touches you, and moves you,” she said.

With more than 100k Instagram followers, Storm is a huge media influencer to her many music fans, calling them her “Storm Chasers.” She also has original music in the national spotlight. Her song “Lazy Love” was featured on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She says the influence behind the single started out from a complacent relationship, but it’s relatable to any thing life throws your way.

You can catch Bobbi Storm live at the Punchline Comedy Club in Southfield on Feb 2.

