Wine tastings and tours in the D

When you hear wine tours and wine tastings, you probably think of northern Michigan, Napa Valley or even France and Italy. Well, you can tour a full-production winnery and tasting room right here in Detroit. It can be a run and even educational experience.

Chris Southern, Winemaker and General Manager of Detroit Vineyards in Detroit, says using grapes brought in from Michigan vineyards on the west side of the state helps support the growing wine industry in Michigan. He recomments people consider three things when choosing a wine: Do you like it? Does it support local businesses? Are there a lot of additives? The wines produced by Detroit Vineyards are fermented and aged in stainless steel.

Detroit Vineyards offers tastings and tours. To learn more about those, including the hours and days they are open watch the video above.