New Detroit restaurant offers a playful Asian-inspired menu

With colorful street food, tasty skewers, and marshmallow-topped desserts, Chef Eric Lees likes to add a bit of fun to the menu at Basan.

“Creativity, that’s what we do,” says Chef Lees.

The much-anticipated restaurant opened in November of 2022. Over a year earlier Four Man Ladder, the restaurant group behind favorites like Grey Ghost, announced they would be opening a concept inside the historic Eddystone Building.

Anyone who was familiar with the area before will be pleasantly surprised by the elegant new look of the building. The restaurant is located on the bottom floor and features several different dining options. They have a private dining room which is perfect for parties of 8-12 to have a more exclusive dining experience. Then there is their lounge, which is filled with plush couches and chairs, as well as a bar for a more casual dinner. For a date night, or a more typical dining experience they have their main dining room, which is minimalist in it’s design with rich burgundy booth-style seating. Finally, for those hardcore foodies, you can dine at the Chef’s counter with a great view of the open kitchen, and enjoy a tasting menu prepared by Chef Eric Lees himself.

In the summer, they plan to open up a large covered patio as well.

As for the menu, it is Asain-inspired plates meant to be shared. The name “Basan” is a fire-breathing bird from Japanese mythology, a nod to their firey grill, which is at the heart of the kitchen. You can enjoy a variety of skewers prepared off the grill, like octopus smothered in a gochujang BBQ sauce, or a chimichurri trumpet mushroom. Chef Lees is particularly proud of his lamb merguez gyoza which is served on a bed of sweet potato and coconut puree and finished with a sweet soy glaze. Other favorites include their hamachi crudo, and their loaded tornado potato.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Basan is located at 2703 Park Avenue in Detroit.