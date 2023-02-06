The Mosaic Youth Theatre is letting the good times roll

Meet the talented youth of a local Detroit ensemble! – We can all agree that spaces of creativity are great to allow children to learn and grow, and one local ensemble, Mosaic Youth Theatre, is doing just that.

DeLashea Strawder is the executive and artistic director for Mosaic Youth Theatre. Strawder said “Mosaic really uses the arts as a tool to earn mentoring relationships with young people.” She added that the program helps, “…to holistically support them providing them with opportunities to connect to professional artists and mentors.”

For youth interested in joining the ensemble, Strawder said that auditions are every summer and fall, and that the ensemble offers “programming year-round.”

Mosaic Youth Theatre has a performance at the Detroit Institute of Arts this weekend titled “Let the Good Times Roll.” Strawder said that the upcoming performance is, “a concert that really celebrates the uniqueness, beauty, and trials with growing up as a Black human.”

To learn more about the Mosaic Youth Theatre, watch the video above.