Helpful hacks to help you organize your space

Get started on achieving your declutter goals. – We all dislike clutter but cleaning up can also take time. There are many ways that we have all attempted to organize our space but unfortunately, we are unsuccessful. Michaele Tocco, Professional Organizer and Owner of Michaele’s Precise Planning, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to give some successful helpful hacks on how to organize your space.

Tocco said that the first step to getting started with organizing is “think with the end in mind.” This will help you step by step with organizing and getting it done. Tocco also said to “do one area at a time” so that you don’t overwhelm yourself.

Another key tip that Tocco gave was to “repurpose” items that you already have purchased to help you save money.

