These young leaders will inspire you

Dozens of Michigan high school seniors are being recognized for their ability to uplift their peers or their community through academic achievement and positive behavior.

Among them are Lakiya Reese from Roseville High School, Carmen Wilkerson from Lincoln High School and Akayla Martin from Eastpointe High School. The three joined Live In The D Host Tati Amare to share how they each earned a $1,000 scholarship from McDonald’s, as part of the company’s Black History Makers Of Today scholarship program.

Reese said she does the best she can in school and gets involved in a lot of activities, such as the National Honor Society. She also helps out at elementary schools to mentor young people in the community.

Wilkerson said academics are very important to her and will open up better opportunities for her. She is also in the National Honor Society and has volunteered at food banks.

Martin helps students with their homework and with applying for college, as well as paints murals at the school.

To hear more about what earned these local students their scholarships, watch the video above.