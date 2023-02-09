How you can help support shelter animals right now

Also, meet Princeton the kitten. – Helping those in the community is a great deed. Even though Christmas is months away, the season of giving is always here. Matt Pepper, CEO of the Michigan Humane joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share ways that people could help donate to the organization during the Michigan Humane Day of Giving.

Here’s what donations to Michigan Humane will support:

1. Veterinary care

2. Food

3. Support for families so that they can keep their pets in their homes.

You can donate at the Michigan Humane website or by calling their number, 844-GIVE2MH (448-3264).

This week’s pet of the week is Princeton, a two-month-old kitten. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.

If you would like to meet the pet of the week, click the video above.