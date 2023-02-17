New movies debut with stars like Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Julianne Moore

Whether you’re looking for a superhero movie or something about love, there’s a flick for you to check out this weekend.

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about some of the new films, including something new from Marvel.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” launches phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie stars Paul Rudd as “Ant-Man”. He’s joined on screen by Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and other big name stars. Jonathan Majors steps into the villain role as Kang the Conqueror. Russell gave “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” a rating of 4 reels out of a possible 5.

Next up, Russell talked about a new movie on Apple TV+ called “Sharper”. The cast includes Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, and Sebastian Stan. This movie is a thriller where no one is as they seem. Russell suggests watching the film with others because he says you’ll want to converse about it. “Sharper” received 3.5 reels from Russell, but he said it’s a 4 if you see it with a group.

Finally, Russell reviewed “Somebody I Used to Know”, which is directed by Dave Franco. It features a plot about a woman who runs into an old ex-boyfriend who is now engaged. From there, she begins to question things in her life. Russell gave “Somebody I Used to Know” 4 reels.

