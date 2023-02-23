Say ‘cheers’ to Black-owned spirits this weekend

This weekend you can celebrate Black History during an event in Detroit that highlights those who are making a name for themselves in the spirits industry.

Chief Curator Lazar Favors explained that Taste of Black Spirits is an event that brings Black-owned spirit brands together in one room to expose them to the community and help them grow.

A highlight of the event will be the chance to hear the story of the Yarbrough brothers who are behind the first Black-owned distillery in Kentucky, which is called Brough Brothers Distillery. Guests will also be able to hear about other Black-owned brands, and they can sample various beverages.

Taste of Black Spirits will be held Saturday, February 25th at the Garden Theatre in Detroit. It will run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Watch the video above for more information.