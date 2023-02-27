Local band member steps into solo role

He’s been to “Live in the D” before with other bands, but singer/guitarist/songwriter Joey Spina paid a visit to the show for the first time as a solo artist for Music Monday. Spina spoke with host Tati Amare about upcoming shows, new music, and how it is to step out and do his own thing.

Spina says it’s been a long time coming and something he’s always wanted to do. “Life experiences, get them down, and get them out in the world, see if people want to listen to them,” Spina said.

He spoke about his new 10 song album coming out later this year called “Red Tail Lights” saying it’s about life experiences as a performer on the road. “A little heartache, social commentary, a little something for everyone,” Spina said.

He performed a track off the album called “Second Chances”. For the full interview and live performance, click the video above.