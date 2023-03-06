Detroit musical duo performs classical piece

Become serenaded by these musical string instruments. – Violinist Carla Rivers-Johnson and Cellist Jasmine James are the two musicians who make up the duo known as Florella Strings. They joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” and talked about their inspiration behind their group. The duo said that they are classically trained, and their music is fused with energy and soul.

The duo said that they both come from a musical background and have a passion for music. Florella Strings performs at many events including weddings, baby showers, corporate events, and so many more.

Rivers-Jackson and James performed a piece by Italian composer Giovanni Platti titled “Ricercata 1: IV. Allegro”.

To see their full performance, click the video above.