A de’light’ful event coming to Ann Arbor

It’s all about being creative and illuminating the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Kerrytown. The “FoolMoon” event is still a month away, but preparations are now taking place.

The event is designed to bring the community together through a night of illumination and fun. Stephanie McIntyre, Executive Producer for Assembli, stopped by “Live in the D” to chat about the event and explain how you can prepare.

“FoolMoon, is a community built, interactive art event,” McIntyre said. She says this year’s theme is “Unidentified Foolish Objects,” and people can get as creative as they like. During the month of March, participants begin to create their art, and starting Sunday, workshops to assist with this will begin at the Ann Arbor District Library. McIntyre gave a preview of what to expect during the workshops.

The “FoolMoon” event happens April 7, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Farmers Market in Ann Arbor.

