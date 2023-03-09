George Lopez’s family shares laughs and love

Comedian and actor George Lopez has teamed up with his daughter in the show “Lopez vs Lopez”, which is a sitcom about family dynamics.

Mayan Lopez explained that she grew up watching her father doing sitcoms. She ended up training in comedy, and now the pair star in the NBC series where they play a father-daughter duo.

“It’s so bonding for both of us because I kind of get to show one of my teachers how I’ve grown,” Mayan said. “To have this on film forever and to be able to make people laugh together has always been something that I never thought would ever happen, and it’s the greatest blessing of my life that I get to do it every day.”

“There’s a level of respect that not only Mayan has for George, but George beams with pride every time he watches her do her thing,” said co-star Selenis Leyva who plays the role of Mayan’s mother on the show. “You can just see how he’s so proud of her, and it’s heartwarming for me to witness.”

You can catch “Lopez vs Lopez” Friday night at 8 p.m. on Local 4. Watch the video above to hear Mayan Lopez share some of what you can expect on the show this season.