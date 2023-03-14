St. Patrick’s event puts twist on a classic game

Chances are you’ve heard of Keno. Well, there’s a new type of Keno game in town, and players are having a blast. It’s called “Trap Keno” and participants can play the fun gaming event live or at home.

Owner and founder of “Trap Keno,” Darnetha Davis, paid a visit to “Live in the D” and played a game with the crew.

“We incorporate music, comedy, and a fun, in an energetic atmosphere,” Davis said. She compares the concept of “Trap Keno” to BINGO with a cultural twist. In a fun and comedic way, the host calls out a clue and the first to get 5 in a row wins.

She also holds “Trap Keno” events including a St. Patrick’s event that will take place Friday, March 17, at 31222 Ecorse Road, Romulus, MI from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This event is for those 18 and over, but Davis offers events for teens and senior citizens as well.

To see the entire interview, and the “Live in the D” crew battle it out in “Trap Keno,” click the video above.