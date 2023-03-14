This nail polish is as tough as you are

32º

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

A mother-daughter duo is behind a nail polish brand that’s designed to empower everyone, not just those who are all about the glitz and glam. It’s called Rugged Beauty and was developed by Amy and Baylie Burgdorf.

The duo said it was the fall of 2019, and they noticed a hole in the beauty market for outdoor, active people who still wanted to have polished nails. They also wanted to make sure their product was nontoxic, cruelty-free, and vegan. Most importantly, however, they claim to be long-lasting and durable.

The polish comes in a variety of colors, so hopefully, everyone can find a color that suits them, and they also have fun names like “sand in my suit,” “favorite hoodie,” “wet concrete,” and “construction barrel” orange.

