New Edition coming to the D this weekend

Starting out as teen heartthrob’s in the early 1980′s, legendary R & B group “New Edition” is still going strong. Their multi-city national “Legacy” tour stops by Detroit this weekend. Ahead of their performance, “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare spoke with members Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell.

When asked what they enjoy most about being on the road, DeVoe said the energy from the fans. “One of my favorite parts is when the lights go down and you start feeling that energy from the crowd,” he said.

They also spoke about fans that have been with them since the start 40 years ago, AKA “NE 4Lifers.” When asked what fans can expect at the show, Bell replied, ”Just bring your dancing shoes, because you’ll be on your feet all night.”

The Legacy concert featuring New Edition, Guy and Keith Sweat comes to Little Caesars Arena, Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m., tickets are still available.

Click video above to view the entire interview.