A chat with celeb chef Guy Fieri before his restaurant opens in Livonia

You might recognize him from his shows like “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games”, and now fans will get to enjoy some of celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s cooking at his new restaurant in metro Detroit.

Fieri is opening a Chicken Guy restaurant in Livonia. This will be the first Chicken Guy restaurant in Michigan, but the eighth in the nation. The flagship restaurant opened in Disney Springs in Orlando, and customers have lined up to experience the celebrity chef’s menu.

While explaining the concept for the restaurant, Fieri said, “Let’s make great chicken, with a lot of flavor, from a chef’s perspective. Be real honest about what we’re doing. Serve dynamite sauces, creative sandwiches.” He went on to say, “Make it in a fun, casual atmosphere. Give a good price, and just do the best chicken that we can do.”

Aside from the chicken, diners will also notice a plethora of sauces. Chicken Guy has 22 different sauces, Fieri said. The celebrity chef also explained that there will be a “sauce slinger” at the restaurant to bring you different sauces to try.

Chicken Guy will open in Livonia on April 1. Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare’s interview with Guy Fieri.