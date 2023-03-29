You can shop and celebrate all things Detroit

National All Things Detroit Day is this Sunday, and you can show off your Detroit pride by shopping local at a special event.

Eastern Market will be filled with everything from food to fashion and beyond during All Things Detroit Day. The event is designed to shine a light on all that Detroit has to offer.

“It’s all about supporting local and shopping because small businesses are the backbone to the community,” said Jennfyer Crawford-Williams, the founder of All Things Detroit Day. She has been hosting the event for nine years.

All Things Detroit Day will include more than two-hundred vendors that will feature items like seasonings, sauces, handmade jewelry, and handbags. One of the vendors will be Tyler’s Totes, which sells tote carriers for fur babies. While appearing on “Live In The D”, Simone Craig, the owner of Tyler’s Totes, modeled one of the bags with her dog, a Yorkie named Sebastian.

Shopping isn’t the only fun activity planned for All Things Detroit Day. There will also be a selfie museum where visitors can snap pictures, and Detroit Dog Rescue will be there for adoptions.

All Things Detroit Day will be held Sunday, April 2nd at Eastern Market Sheds 3, 4 and 5. Watch the video above for details about tickets.