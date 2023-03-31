Gamers might like these new movies, plus Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston team up again

It’s a star-studded weekend for movie fans. Hollywood’s leading men like Rob Lowe, Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page will be on the screen, but that’s not all. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will also be grabbing attention as the duo reunites for a sequel to a murder mystery, comedy film.

Sandler and Aniston star in “Murder Mystery 2″, which is a “whodunit” film. They play a husband-wife duo who are private detectives and have to crack the case. Movie reviewer Greg Russell gave “Murder Mystery 2″ four reels out a possible five reels.

Meanwhile, Regé-Jean Page’s new movie might spark interest from both fans of the hit series “Bridgerton” and fans of the game Dungeons and Dragons. Russell explained there’s a lot of action, but also a lot of comedy in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”. Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez are in the movie as well.

If you aren’t a fan of Dungeons and Dragons, maybe you’ve played Tetris. Now there’s a new movie on Apple TV+ that shares the same title as the classic video game. The movie’s plot is about a man who sees the game of Tetris in the Soviet Union during the 1980s and his efforts to bring it back to the U.S. for worldwide distribution. It’s based on a true story. “Tetris” earned four reels from Russell.

If you have more time on your hands, then you might be up for watching a new Netflix series called “Unstable”. Rob Lowe plays a biotech genius who experiences tragedy and ends up needing his son’s help at work. Lowe’s real-life son stars alongside him in the show. Watch the video above to see Russell interview Lowe and his son about the series.