This shop celebrates unique creations from Michigan makers

There’s something special about shopping local, and a place in Clarkston is bringing together the works of various Michigan artisans to offer a unique shopping experience.

“I definitely seek to find the most unique, one-of-a-kind, handmade products that are handmade by Michigan artisans,” explained Maria Hall, the founder and owner of Made In Michigan with Love.

The shop features clocks, metal work, jewelry, bath and body products, candles, home décor, and more, all made in Michigan. A new addition to the store is a Michigan authors book collection.

Made In Michigan with Love is always looking for new Michigan artisans to join the shop.

“The mission behind my business is to find and help as many Michigan small business owners get the support and recognition that they deserve,” said Hall. “I just love showcasing the talent that Michigan has to offer,” she added.

Made In Michigan with Love is located at 7170 Dixie Hwy. Suite B in Clarkston.