Woman ‘thankful’ for holistic approach that allowed her to shed nearly 70 pounds

As the weather transitions to warmer temps, we know we will soon be trading in heavy winter clothes for lighter summer gear.

It’s the time of year some might dread, when we will no longer be able to hide extra weight underneath thick clothing. While that might have been the story of Pamela Pelermo-Gray last year, it is certainly not this year. Instead, she is embracing her new appearance after losing 64 pounds and 47 inches in six months.

“I feel kind of amazed and thankful that I don’t have to wear this (larger) size anymore,” Pelermo-Gray told Live in the D’s Tati Amare.

She said the six-month weight loss journey was not only easy, but the holistic approach she’s taken has been easy for her to maintain.

“When I’m on the program, I feel good. I didn’t feel well at all before, so it’s been great,” the Metro Detroit woman said, adding that everything she did was natural. “I took vitamins ... and (ate) good food.”

When asked what the best result she’s experienced so far since losing the weight, Pelermo-Gray said her health.

“I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia 30 years ago and in pain for many, many years,” she said. “(Now) I’ve been out of pain since a few short weeks since starting the program, and I didn’t even have significant weight off at that time.”

The program she utilized, created by Dr. Keith Guthrie of Shelby Township, provided a full-body analysis and focused on targeting inflammation, without doing anything like counting calories or points.

Guthrie, a weight-loss specialist, said the program ensures people burn fat and sustain muscle mass, and that it’s not a “crash diet,” which can lead to the loss of fat and muscle.

“We measure body fat percentage, visceral fat -- which is that deep, dangerous fat -- metabolic age (and) muscle mass, because we want to make sure you’re sustaining the muscle mass and burning fat,” Guthrie said. “So, the difference is, this is not a crash diet. (With) crash diets, you lose a lot of weight, but you lose a lot of muscle, and then when you start eating again, you put fat in replace of the muscle. That’s how, over time, your body fat percentage starts to elevate.”

Guthrie said the program was ultimately created to support keeping weight off even after the program.

