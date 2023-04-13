What are the stars saying ahead of the season finale of ‘American Auto’?

The season finale of NBC popular show “American Auto” is coming to its second season finale. Actress Ana Gasteyer, who portrays Katherine Hastings, and actress X Mayo, who portrays Dori Ovens, joined Tati Amare and guest-host Brandon Roux on “Live in the D” to talk about what fans can expect to see on the last episode of the season.

As the show heads into the season finale, the last episode will show the conclusion to the buildup of the previous episodes. Hastings said, ”there was an edict let down at the beginning of this season, that basically if Katherine didn’t get the stock price for Payne Motors at a certain number, she was out as CEO.”

Mayo portrays Dori Ovens on the show. She said that her experience with portraying the character in the first season differs from the second because she can spend more time as the character. “It’s been amazing. It’s been awesome because I feel like season one, I got to play, but season two I got to play even more”, said Mayo.

The season finale of “American Auto” airs Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

To watch more of their interview, watch the video above.