Get ready for the Detroit Music Awards

It’s no secret that Detroit has given birth to many stars in the music world, and some of them will be celebrated at the Detroit Music Awards this weekend.

The best of the best will be highlighted during what will be the award show’s first in-person viewing party since 2019. While the show itself will be virtual, there will be a red carpet event at Emagine Royal Oak. The awards show is set to start at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23rd. It will be followed by an afterparty.

Winners will be named from a variety of different music genres, including Americana, Blues, Classical, Country, Electronic/Dance, Gospel/Christian, Jazz, Rap, and more.

“We are one of the preeminent music cities in the world in all genres,” said Detroit Music Awards co-founder Gary Graff.

Watch the video above to see a performance by The Steve Taylor Three, who is nominated for six Detroit Music Awards.