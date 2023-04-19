More than just tech, here’s what makes a good prosthetic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Technology has advanced in ways that make our real life today sometimes look like something out of the movies. That includes robotics that are giving people a new lease on life in ways that are simply amazing.

We spoke to the experts at Comfort Prosthetics to see how this new technology can be life-changing.

Bob Manieyre says they consider several things when finding the right prosthetic for a patient. Before they get into all the cool technological upgrades, the most important thing they focus on is fit.

As he put it, if it doesn’t fit properly and feel comfortable, people won’t want to wear it. Besides that, they also like to take lifestyle into account. A teacher, for example, will have different lifestyle needs than someone who lays cement for a living.

Randy Gerger said this was why he didn’t wear a prosthetic for a while, because it didn’t fit well and meet his lifestyle needs. He worked with Manieyre and now has a prosthetic hand that he loves to wear. It allows him to do simple things like use his phone or pick up a water bottle, things many take for granted.

Once you get your fit and lifestyle needs met, you can then get into the tech advances. There now is a bionic microprocessor knee that is equipped with stumble recovery, which can help someone feel safe and stable. There are also waterproof and bionic feet and life-like digit replacements. To see them all in detail, watch the video above.

