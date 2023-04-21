Try the traditional style dining at this Detroit sushi spot

With beautiful, colorful plates, and a fun atmosphere to match, Bash Original Izakaya in Detroit is bringing a Japanese flair to your dining experience.

“So an Izakaya is traditionally a Japanese pub,” explains Brandon Sigler, General Manager. The atmosphere is meant to be cozy, fun, and relaxed, and that’s what they strive to do here as well.

What really sets this place apart, however, is the option to dine in the traditional Japanese way. The front section of the restaurant has a raised floor with coffee-table height tables. While in Japan they will typically sit with their legs crossed on the floor, here they have a hole cut out under the table for your legs to hang through. They do ask that you take off your shoes if you wish to sit in this section.

The restaurant was started by a group of friends back in 2019. While they all had experience owning other businesses, they loved going out to eat and wanted to create their own space. There are lanterns hanging from the ceiling and collages of anime on the wall that one of their kids created.

While they are known for their sushi, that’s not the only thing on the menu. They have a variety of hot dishes from ramen to crispy wings. With fresh fish coming in, their nigiri and sashimi options change frequently based on what’s available at present. For a fuller look at the menu, watch the video above.

If you are interested in trying Bash Original Izakaya, they are located at 5069 Trumbull in Detroit.